Fee agreed: Manchester United CLEARED to beat Chelsea to £70million goal machine transfer

Manchester United have reportedly been given the go-ahead to complete the Robert Lewandowski transfer for around £70million this summer.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with the prolific Bayern Munich striker on a number of occasions in the last year or so, while the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid could also be suitors for his signature this summer.

However, the latest from Don Balon is that Madrid think Lewandowski’s asking price would be too expensive for them, so they’re focusing on other targets instead.

This essentially clears Man Utd to go and do business for what is a pretty reasonable fee really, with £70m unlikely to bother them too much.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is closing in on becoming the new United manager and should get plenty to spend this summer, with upgrades surely needed on attacking flops like Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

Lewandowski would perfectly fit the bill and it seems the Poland international is there for the taking if they want him.

MUFC fans would surely love to see this move go through.