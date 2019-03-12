Liverpool have confirmed a late injury blow as Naby Keita has not travelled with the squad to take on Bayern Munich in tomorrow’s big Champions League clash.

The Reds made this announcement this afternoon via their official site as they confirmed the members of their travelling squad to Germany.

The piece states that Keita will not be involved due to an unspecified minor injury, which could end up proving costly for Liverpool despite an inconsistent first season at Anfield.

The Guinea international has his flaws, but is also a genuine creative talent in this LFC squad, and one who shone in his time in the Bundesliga.

Perhaps playing at the Allianz Arena could have brought the best out of Keita once again, but now we’ll never know.

Liverpool and Bayern drew 0-0 in their first game at Anfield, so scoring an away goal tomorrow night could end up being crucial in this tie.

Keita coming in behind the front three could have been ideal to help Liverpool carve open more opportunities, but they should also still have more than enough elsewhere in the side.