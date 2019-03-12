Transfer blow for Arsenal as €60m star emerges as top Real Madrid target

Arsenal may have been dealt a big blow to their hopes of securing the summer transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic as Real Madrid make him a top target.

This is according to Don Balon, who state that the youngster’s €60million asking price and willingness to be a squad player makes him one of the most ideal options over other names like Robert Lewandowski.

Jovic looks the real deal after scoring 21 goals in all competitions this season at the tender age of 21, and this has previously led to plenty of interest from bigger clubs.

Marca recently claimed Arsenal were among Jovic’s suitors, but they would surely struggle to beat Madrid in a bidding war for the Serbia international.

This would certainly be a blow for the Gunners, who surely need more quality in their squad next season after an inconsistent campaign that leaves them on the brink of a shock early exit from the Europa League, and with no guarantee of a top four finish to clinch Champions League qualification for next season.