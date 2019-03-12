Video: Sergio Aguero puts Man City out of sight with quickfire double, including cheeky penalty

Manchester City have raced into a 2-0 lead against Schalke this evening to surely put this Champions League tie out of sight.

The Argentina international first chipped home a cheeky penalty to make it 1-0 on the night, and then scrambled into the box to fire home a second in at the near post.

Schalke were so close to an upset in the first leg as they led 2-1 before a late double won it for City in Germany.

They are now 5-2 up on aggregate and it’s hard to see their opponents having enough in them tonight to come away with something pretty extraordinary here at the Etihad Stadium.

You can watch Aguero’s first goal from the penalty spot above, and his second one below: