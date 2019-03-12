Manchester City break two records in 7-0 thrashing of Schalke

Manchester City were on another planet in tonight’s Champions League win over Schalke as they strolled to an emphatic 7-0 victory.

It’s bizarre to think that just weeks earlier City scraped a 3-2 win away to these very same opponents, with two late goals needed to avoid defeat in Germany.

It was far easier for City this time, with Pep Guardiola’s side in devastating form to break two records with this result.

According to Opta, their 10-2 aggregate win is the biggest ever achieved in the Champions League by an English club.

8 – Manchester City's 10-2 aggregate win over Schalke is the biggest ever by an English side in a Champions League knockout tie. Cruise. pic.twitter.com/NFfg3MfTmD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2019

That is perhaps unsurprising as it’s hard to remember a Premier League side enjoying such a comfortable win in a knockout game, even if there have been a few in the group stages of the competition.

On top of that, a 7-0 loss is the heaviest defeat ever inflicted on to a German side in the Champions League, according to Opta.

0-7 – The 0-7-defeat of Schalke against Manchester City is the biggest loss of a German side in the Champions League history. Humiliation. #MCIS04 #UCL pic.twitter.com/kl6iA2ARQq — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 12, 2019

Schalke are no Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund, but that’s two very impressive pieces of history claimed by City tonight.