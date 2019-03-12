Menu

Video: Pep Guardiola reveals the result he wants from Bayern Munich vs Liverpool clash

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he wants to see his old club Bayern Munich beat Liverpool in their Champions League clash on Wednesday.

City are already through to the quarter-finals after a thumping 7-0 victory over Schalke on Tuesday, and Guardiola can now see how his side’s nearest title rivals get on in their game.

Despite a defeat perhaps being useful for the Reds in terms of giving them fewer games to worry about in the title run-in, Guardiola said he was keen to see Bayern go through.

The two sides drew 0-0 in the first leg at Anfield, so this one is nicely poised for the second encounter this week.

MORE: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp snaps at reporter after being rattled by Manchester United legend

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Jurgen Klopp niko kovac Pep Guardiola