“Twitter King” – Wayne Rooney wins the internet with hilarious tweet to former Manchester United team-mate

Fans of Manchester United and no doubt other clubs are all coming together to appreciate this wonderful tweet from former Red Devils star Wayne Rooney to his old team-mate Rio Ferdinand.

The former England international notably once made a hilarious slip-up on the social media site, when he tweeted out a message to Ferdinand on Twitter without @-ing him in the post, or making it private, or whatever the hell his original intention was.

Hi rio do u want picking up in the morning pal — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) April 23, 2011

This legendary tweet has become something of a meme in recent years, with people still regularly retweeting it or referencing it by asking others if they want picking up in the morning.

Well, now Rooney himself has chipped in with a brilliant tweet of his own referencing this gaffe from 2011, as he offered Ferdinand a lift back from Man Utd as he spent the day at his old club’s training centre.

You can see the tweet in all its glory below, as well as reaction from MUFC fans and others as they show their love to ‘Twitter King’ Rooney…

Looks like you need picking up. Won’t be long ?? https://t.co/DIKcQaYvl0 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 12, 2019

