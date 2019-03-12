Man Utd exercise contract option to extend star’s stay for additional 12 months

Man Utd have reportedly exercised a contract option to extend Andreas Pereira’s stay at the club for another 12 months.

The 23-year-old has been on the fringes of the senior squad for some time, and has made 14 appearances so far this season scoring one goal and providing one assist.

However, he appears to have made a positive impression on interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent weeks, playing a bigger role albeit perhaps that’s linked to injuries in midfield.

Nevertheless, according to Sky Sports, United have reportedly exercised an option to extend his stay at Old Trafford for another 12 months.

Whether that is with a future at the club in mind or perhaps to merely protect themselves in case of a sale is unclear at this stage, but either way it’s arguably a sensible move from Man Utd to protect themselves in both scenarios.

It will be up to Pereira himself to now prove that he deserves a more prominent role in the line-up, as well as fending off potential competition that could arrive in the summer transfer window.

With United looking to compete on multiple fronts year in and year out, he will potentially have a key role to play even if as quality depth for rotation, but ultimately he will be buoyed by the Red Devils supposedly taking the decision to avoid a situation in which he could have left on a free this summer.