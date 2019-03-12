Man Utd eye £40m PL starlet as replacement for outgoing stalwart this summer

Man Utd have reportedly set their sights on Crystal Palace ace Aaron Wan-Bissaka to offer a long-term option at right-back to replace Antonio Valencia.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a key figure for the Eagles this season, making 30 appearances in all competitions, while he has been capped at U21 level by England.

As noted in the tweet below, interim United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dropped a big hint earlier this month that Valencia is likely to leave at the end of the season when his current contract expires.

? – The end of the road for Antonio Valencia at @ManUtd? The club has until 5pm today to trigger his contract extension and here’s what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to say… Follow today’s Premier League build-up live: https://t.co/QrfLuVcK4f pic.twitter.com/eMo0hHYhYG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 1, 2019

Time will tell if he can prove his fitness and form before then to perhaps change the club’s stance on offering him a renewal, but it would seem as though they will allow him to leave and potentially look for a new signing to fill the void.

The Red Devils have Ashley Young playing in that role currently, while Diogo Dalot also offers an option with Matteo Darmian continuing to struggle to make any sort of impact on the line-up.

With that in mind, The Sun note that Man Utd are eager to snap up Wan-Bissaka from Palace, although it could cost them up to £40m to prise him away from Selhurst Park.

It’s added that United have scouted him on several occasions this season, but also face competition from the likes of Arsenal, Man City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if they can successfully win the scrap for his signature, but given the promise and quality that Wan-Bissaka has shown to this point, it would arguably be a sensible long-term investment to add another homegrown star to the squad.