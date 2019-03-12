Video: Phil Foden claims two Champions League records as Man City make it 6-0 vs Schalke

Manchester City youngster Phil Foden has scored to make it 6-0 to his club against Schalke this evening in the Champions League.

And in doing so, the English midfield starlet has become the youngest player to score for City in the Champions League, and also the youngest English player to score a knockout stage goal in this competition.

That stat comes from the excellent Gracenote in the tweet below, and you can see Foden’s well-taken goal above as he shows what a superb talent he is.

City fans will hope to see a lot more of this exciting 18-year-old in the near future.