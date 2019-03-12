Former Tottenham striker Mido has been busy showing off his weight loss in what can only be described as a hugely impressive transformation.

A quick glance through his Instagram feed will show that the former Egyptian international has been busy hitting the gym for months now.

It comes after some rather unflattering images of him surfaced during a holiday, which sadly resulted in ridicule and mocking on social media.

However, Mido’s clearly having the last laugh now as has shed the fat and cuts a trim figure, as shown in his Instagram posts below.

It has to be said, he’s certainly looking a lot healthier now, fair play to him for wanting to work on his fitness and look and it looks as though all that hard work in the gym has paid off.

View this post on Instagram #workoutroutine A post shared by Ahmed Hossam (@ahmedhossammido) on Feb 28, 2019 at 12:40am PST

View this post on Instagram #workout ?????? @newbalance A post shared by Ahmed Hossam (@ahmedhossammido) on Feb 27, 2019 at 3:22am PST

View this post on Instagram ?????? @midoxaly A post shared by Ahmed Hossam (@ahmedhossammido) on Feb 19, 2019 at 2:55am PST