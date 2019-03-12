Zinedine Zidane instructs Real Madrid to open transfer talks with Manchester United star’s agent

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly wasting no time identifying big-name transfer targets after returning as Real Madrid manager yesterday.

And it seems Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is firmly on Zidane’s radar for the summer as he asks Madrid president Florentino Perez to accelerate talks with his agent Mino Raiola, according to Don Balon.

The piece also references quotes from journalist Eduardo Inda, who has listed Pogba as among a number of big-name targets for Real this summer, also including Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

Still, losing Pogba would be something of a shock and certainly a huge blow for Man Utd at this stage as the France international finally starts to produce his best form for the club.

It took Pogba some time to get going at Old Trafford as he and others struggled to express themselves under previous manager Jose Mourinho, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has really brought the best out of him.

Fans will hope they don’t now see the 25-year-old leave United as he looks to enter the peak years of his career.

Still, Don Balon suggest his agent Raiola is keen to get him out of Manchester this summer, so Real Madrid’s interest could be a big worry for MUFC.