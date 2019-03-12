Revealed: Zinedine Zidane gives FIVE MAN transfer shortlist to Real Madrid for £300m overhaul

Real Madrid re-appointed Zinedine Zidane as their coach on Monday, and reports claim they have major plans in the transfer market this summer.

It has been a disastrous campaign for Los Blancos, as they look set to end it trophy less and having had to sack Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

After his trophy-laden previous stint in charge, Zidane returns to try and restore recent former glories, and he will reportedly do so with a huge financial backing from club president Florentino Perez.

According to the Independent, the French tactician will be given £300m this summer to spend, with a whole host of targets being touted already.

With ageing stalwarts to replace and key areas in which more quality is needed, it’s reported by Calciomercato, via Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, that Zidane has compiled his own transfer shortlist.

It’s bad news for Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool fans, with Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba and Sadio Mane said to be on his list.

Add to that Kylian Mbappe and Lucas, and there are some big names on the shortlist as Real Madrid look to significantly bolster their squad this summer in preparation for an important campaign next year.

It could be argued that they failed to fill the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, but the names above would certainly help to do that.

Having crashed out of the Copa del Rey and Champions League in bitterly disappointing fashion coupled with a 12-point gap to La Liga leaders Barcelona, it’s clear that changes will be needed at the Bernabeu this summer.