Video: Pundit calls Cristiano Ronaldo ‘living football God’ after Juventus heroics

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been described as a ‘living football God’ by his old Manchester United team-mate Rio Ferdinand.

The Portugal international had a memorable night for Juve this evening as his hat trick secured a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid, sending the Serie A giants through 3-2 on aggregate.

"He's a living football God!" "He's the best header of the ball I've ever seen." The Champions League is Cristiano Ronaldo's playground ? pic.twitter.com/kr1zgKu3hz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2019

Ronaldo always seems to produce in the Champions League and Ferdinand was absolutely loving what he saw from his old colleague in this game.

