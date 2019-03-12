Video: Cristiano Ronaldo does it again for Juventus to level the tie vs Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown once again that he’s absolutely unstoppable in the big games in the Champions League with a second goal for Juventus against Atletico Madrid.

Watch the goal video below as the Portugal international heads in again tonight, only this time with a little help from goal line technology.

It looked initially like Jan Oblak had made a fine save to keep it out for Atletico, but it turns out that was not the case as it just went over the line.

Ronaldo now has two and has made Juve the favourites to progress through this tie now when many had written them off after their 2-0 defeat in the first leg.