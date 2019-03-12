Salah’s surprise Champions League admission ahead of Liverpool’s showdown with Bayern Munich

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has admitted he would be willing to ‘sacrifice’ Champions league glory for the Premier League title this season.

The Reds are gearing up for a last-16 second leg tie against Bayern Munich in Germany on Wednesday, with the scores locked level at 0-0 after the first leg at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men reached the final of the competition last year only to be beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid and supporters will be hoping they can go one better come May.

However, much of Liverpool’s energy has been spent on a Premier League title showdown with Manchester City this season, with only a point between the two sides heading into the last eight fixtures.

Speaking ahead of the trip to the Allianz Arena, Salah stated he is prepared to miss out on the European crown if it means Liverpool secure the league title, in a surprise admission which contradicts his own long-held ambitions.

Up next, #UCL round of 16 decider ? ? @FCBayern

? Wednesday

? 8pm GMT

? Allianz pic.twitter.com/6dfg1P4uK0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 11, 2019

“I will be honest with you, the most prestigious competition for me is the Champions League,” Salah began – as per The Daily Mirror.

“But the dream for the entire city and the club is the league.

“So, I am happy to sacrifice my dream for their dream but if we win both that would great and this is what we are trying to do.”

Liverpool may have one eye on a vital weekend fixture against Fulham in the Premier League, which could see them return to the top of the standings while Manchester City negotiate a FA Cup quarterfinal.

The Reds have an arguably easier run of fixtures than their arch-rivals between now and the end of the campaign, but a run of disappointing draws in 2019 has allowed City to seize the initiative.

Salah admits that Klopp’s side will probably have to secure maximum points to win a first league title in 29 years, but he insists he is ready for the challenge.

“All you can do is win your games and hopefully they will fail in one so we can win the title,” Salah added – as per The Mirror.

“My mind is sharp and there is pressure but I am strong mentally and we just have to keep going.

“We will see what we can do at the end of the season but mentally I am ready for everything.”