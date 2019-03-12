Video: Raheem Sterling scores from quality Leroy Sane assist to make it Man City 4-0 Schalke

Raheem Sterling has scored a fine team goal for Manchester City from a lovely cross by Leroy Sane.

The England international’s goal makes it 4-0 against Schalke on the night in this Champions League clash, and 7-2 on aggregate now in what is becoming a very one-sided contest.

City were close to a surprise defeat in the first leg which would surely have changed the flow of tonight’s game.

Still, City fought back late on that day and are now strolling to a comfortable win to make it into the Champions League quarter-finals.