Tottenham aim to capitalise on Chelsea’s transfer ban by stealing £70m Serie A attacker from right under their noses

Tottenham are interested in signing Fiorentina forward Frederico Chiesa, who has been heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea recently.

According to The Sun, the Italian star is interested in a move to Stamford Bridge and he harbours hopes that Blues boss Maurizio Sarri will green light a formal bid for signature this summer.

Unfortunately for Chiesa, such a scenario may not be possible given the fact that Chelsea have been hit with a transfer ban which means they cannot sign any new players during the next two windows.

The Premier League giants have appealed the decision but at the moment it appears unlikely that any new faces will arrive at the club when the transfer market reopens in May.

The Sun reports that Tottenham are aiming to capitalise on Chelsea’s current situation by stealing Chiesa from right under their noses, but they will have to fork out a huge £70 million fee to land his signature.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on recruiting a new attacker to provide support for Harry Kane and Chiesa is at the top of his list of targets.

The 21-year-old, who can play through the middle or as a traditional winger, has enjoyed a strong 2018-19 campaign with Fiorentina, scoring 11 goals in 30 matches across all competitions while also providing four assists.

Chiesa has been tipped for a bright future at both club and international level, with many fans and experts hoping he can become Italy’s next big superstar.

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy is well known for his tough stance on lucrative transfer fees, but the club are 100% serious about a possible approach for Chiesa, who is still several years away from hitting his prime.

If Spurs are able to negotiate a deal for the young Serie A ace later in the year then it would represent both a huge statement of intent from the club and a subtle swipe at arch-rivals Chelsea, who are set to remain in transfer limbo.