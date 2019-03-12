Tottenham set £69m asking price for unhappy star to seal Real Madrid transfer

Tottenham have reportedly decided to set an asking price of around £69million to allow Christian Eriksen a transfer to Real Madrid.

The Denmark international is described as being ‘very unhappy’ at Spurs and it looks like his contract situation has now forced the club to accept he’ll have to leave for a reduced fee this summer as they set a surprisingly low £69m asking price for him, according to Don Balon.

Had Eriksen been further away from the end of his contract, which is due to expire in 2020, he could surely have commanded a transfer fee of £100m or more, having shown himself to be one of the very finest players in Europe in the last few years.

Tottenham will certainly miss the 27-year-old if he does end up moving from north London to the Spanish capital, in a sale that could set them back years after such remarkable progress under Mauricio Pochettino.

If Eriksen does move to Madrid, he seems an ideal signing to come in as a long-term replacement for players like Luka Modric or Toni Kroos in a creative midfield role.