Video: Benfica goalkeeper’s horror blunder as he leaves free-kick and watches it hit back of net

Benfica goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos was guilty of a shocking blunder on Monday night in his side’s 2-2 draw with Belenenses.

The Portuguese giants appeared to be on course to cruise to three points, with goals from Jonas Oliveira and Andreas Samaris putting them two goals ahead with 25 minutes to go.

However, Belenenses had other ideas as they fought back to claim a share of the spoils, although they did get a helping hand from Vlachodimos along the way.

As seen in the video below, the 24-year-old gets his angles all wrong and believes that he is merely shepherding the ball out of play from a free-kick.

To his horror, the spin on the ball ensures that he’s left red-faced as he merely watches it nestle into the back of the net with his arms up in the air believing that it’s going well wide.

That in turn sparked the comeback, and Vlachodimos will be desperate to avoid watching this again as his howler has unsurprisingly gone viral since Monday night.