Video: Gareth Bale confronted by angry Real Madrid fans as he leaves car park

After the ugly scenes in England over the weekend, Gareth Bale was confronted by fans as he drove out of the Real Madrid training ground.

The likes of Jack Grealish and Chris Smalling were subjected to fans running on the pitch this past weekend, with the former being struck in the side of the head before the ‘fan’ was arrested and charged.

However, Bale seemingly can’t even leave what appears to be the club’s training ground in peace, as he was initially appearing to slow down for the two fans waiting for him, but as he perhaps realised they weren’t the friendly kind, one of them can be seen hitting his side window while shouting obscenities.

This kind of behaviour really can’t be tolerated regardless of the Welshman’s form on the pitch, and it has to be questioned what the point of the security guards are if they’re going to allow these type of ‘fans’ to get so close and possibly do damage.