Video: Zidane’s half-time team talk during 2017 Champions League final shows exactly why he’s been re-hired at the Bernabeu

Zinedine Zidane’s team talk during the interval of the 2017 Champions League final against Juventus was a prime example of his managerial prowess.

The Frenchman has just been re-appointed as Los Blancos head coach, ten months after he left his post triumphantly following a third successive European Cup win.

Madrid have endured a torrid time without him, slipping out of contention for major titles and losing their identity as a team amid a raft of off-field issues and uncertainty.

Now that he’s back, Madrid fans can look forward to more moments such as his half-time team talk during the 2017 Champions League final, which saw him galvanise his troops after a frenetic opening period against Juve.

The Spanish giants released footage of his speech in the dressing room which shows exactly why he’s been re-hired at Santiago Bernabeu, as he urges his players to “fight until the end”.

Madrid eventually won the final 4-1 after extra time, securing a second European Cup win for Zidane at the helm.

Check out a clip of his rousing team talk below, via Twitter.