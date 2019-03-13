Date set: Manchester United cleared to complete transfer of Premier League star once clause kicks in

Manchester United have reportedly been given the green light to complete the summer transfer of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld.

The Belgium international is seemingly free to leave Spurs for just £26million when a clause kicks in in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mirror.

Alderweireld would be a quality signing for the Red Devils, who could do with upgrades on players like Eric Bailly and Phil Jones in defence.

And, according to the Mirror’s report, United are now set to push to the front of the queue for the 30-year-old’s signature ahead of the likes of Barcelona and Juventus.

MUFC fans will hope this finally ends up going through after plenty of past links with Alderweireld.

This is a blow for Tottenham, however, who will be losing one of the most solid central defenders in Europe to a major rival if this goes through.

Still, it seems inevitable that big names will leave the north London club while they continue to under-achieve in terms of winning silverware, despite the progress they’ve made under Mauricio Pochettino.