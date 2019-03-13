Arsenal open transfer enquiries for former Man United & Barcelona trialist

Arsenal have contacted South American club Ituano over the availability of Gabriel Martinelli, who has also been on Manchester United and Barcelona’s radar.

According to the Daily Mail, the 17-year-old starlet has previously been a trialist at both the Camp Nou and Old Trafford, while also attracting interest from Watford and Crystal Palace.

The Mail reports that Arsenal have opened enquiries for the Brazilian striker, who has been in fantastic form for Ituano in the fourth division State Championship.

Martinelli has contributed four goals and three assists in 10 games at the start of the Paulista A1 season, earning the attention of a number of top clubs around Europe.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is already identifying potential reinforcements ahead of next season and Martinelli could be one of the main targets on his list, especially if he continues to perform at such a high level in Brazil.

ESPN states that the young attacker had two trials with Man United back in 2017 before the club ultimately decided against offering him a permanent contract, but it appears that he may have grown stronger for the experience.

Football London reports that Martinelli is currently valued at around €10 million and a whole host of Brazilian clubs are also monitoring his progress, including Santos, Corinthians, Cruzeiro, Flamengo and Palmeiras.

If the Gunners could manage to lure the teenager to the Emirates this summer for a bargain price they could be rewarded for their investment tenfold in the future, with Martinelli tipped for a bright future at the highest level of the game.

This story could develop quickly over the next few months, with the transfer market due to reopen again towards the end of May.