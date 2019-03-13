Barcelona star Lionel Messi gives verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick for Juventus

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has given his verdict on a memorable round of Champions League matches after starring for his club in their win over Lyon.

The Argentine was at his scintillating best for Barcelona to score twice and assist his team-mates in a thumping 5-1 victory at the Nou Camp on Wednesday night.

Just the evening before, however, his old nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show with a truly sensational one-man display as his hat-trick helped Juventus come back from a 2-0 first leg defeat to beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 and progress to the quarter-finals as well.

Speaking about the games we’ve seen in the Champions League, Messi admits he liked a lot of what he saw, but singled out Ronaldo for a ‘magical’ night with his treble of goals against Atletico.

‘What happened yesterday for Cristiano and Juventus was impressive. It was a surprise, I thought Atletico would be stronger,’ Messi is quoted by the Metro.

‘Juve have great potential, Cristiano had a magical night with all three goals.’

These two have dominated world football for much of the last decade now and are showing no signs of slowing down this season.