Manchester United set to sign 137-goal forward as Solskjaer prepares transfer bid

Manchester United are reportedly set to seal the transfer of Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pursues a bid.

The France international notably scored the goals that knocked United out of the Champions League last season, and he’s generally had a strong career in Ligue 1 and La Liga.

Ben Yedder first caught the eye at Toulouse, scoring 71 goals for the club in total, before adding 66 in three seasons at Sevilla.

That’s a total of 137 in his senior career in Europe, showing just how lethal he can be, whether playing centre-forward, behind the main striker, or even out wide occasionally.

According to the Sun, citing sources in Spain, Ben Yedder is now looking set for Man Utd, having also attracted previous transfer interest from Arsenal and Tottenham.

The prolific 28-year-old could undoubtedly be an ideal replacement for the struggling Alexis Sanchez as attacking players seem a priority for MUFC ahead of the summer.

A report from the Independent has also linked the Red Devils with an interest in Philippe Coutinho and Jadon Sancho for next season.