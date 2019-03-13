Video: Bersant Celina takes quite possibly the worst penalty of all time

Swansea City midfielder Bersant Celina has just made himself a meme for life with this truly shocking attempt at a penalty.

It’s hard to do justice quite how bad this is as the former Manchester City ace tries to be clever and go for a chip down the middle, only to fall over at the crucial moment.

Celina then ends up scuffing the effort completely, in what is quite likely to be the most famous thing he ever does, unfortunately for him.

Suffice to say, this video is quickly going viral online right now, and is surely going to be up there with the funniest things you see on a football pitch this season.