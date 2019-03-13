Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri provides positive update on Eden Hazard Real Madrid transfer talk

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has provided an update of sorts on the Eden Hazard transfer situation amid ongoing talk of the Blues winger possibly moving to Real Madrid.

Speaking at his press conference this evening, the Italian tactician said he had not spoken to Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane about Hazard, and also said he was not worried about the situation, according to Kristof Terreur in the tweet below:

Maurizio Sarri: “I didn’t speak with Eden about Zidane. I am not worried. You know my opinion.” Of course they didn’t. #cfc pic.twitter.com/zQYnK33ztf — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) March 13, 2019

This could be taken as encouraging news by Chelsea fans, who will no doubt be aware of sources like the Telegraph strongly linking Hazard with Real Madrid at the moment.

The Belgium international would undoubtedly be a fine signing for Los Blancos, who still need a top class replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Juventus last summer.

Still, it seems Sarri is not overly concerned about the prospect of losing Hazard, who could in theory still sign a new contract with Chelsea, though he’s certainly leaving it late as his current deal is due to expire at the end of next season.