Video: Barcelona literally walk it into the net as Philippe Coutinho finishes beautiful team move for 2-0

Barcelona are cruising against Lyon now, with Philippe Coutinho walking the ball into the back of the net to cap a delightful team move.

The Catalan giants now lead 2-0 against the Ligue 1 side on the night, and on aggregate, and will surely be big favourites to progress through to the quarter-finals now.

Of course, Barcelona do need to be careful after letting a comfortable lead slip against Roma last season as they were surprisingly dumped out of Europe.

Lyon can go through with a 2-2 draw tonight, but for now Barca are playing some superb football and have a healthy lead thanks to Coutinho’s goal and a penalty earlier from Lionel Messi.