PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has implied that the French giants will be standing firm regarding the future of key superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is one of the hottest properties in world football at the moment, with his consistently brilliant performances for both PSG and France making him one of the most sought-afters players in the sport.

However, it looks like any club wishing to sign Mbappe have been dealt a blow by PSG chief Al-Khelaifi, especially if his words are anything to go by.

As per Foot01, speaking about Mbappe recently, Al-Khelaifi noted “Do you want me to give you a number for Kylian? More than a billion euros! And even if you give me a billion euros, I will not sell it”

These words make it seems like PSG will be standing very firm regarding the future of Mbappe, even after their shock Champions League exit to Man United last week.

Mbappe has been in blistering form for PSG ever since joining the club from fellow French side Monaco, thus, it’s no surprise to see the club being so firm on their want to keep ahold of the forward.

The 20-year-old has scored 50 and assisted 30 in 77 appearances for PSG in all competitions, a record that not many players in Europe can top, or even come close to.

Given the potential Mbappe has in his locker, and how impressive he’s been for PSG so far, it’s not surprising to hear that the club are far from willing to let the player leave the club.