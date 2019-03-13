£171m star dismayed with current club amid Manchester United transfer links

Manchester United may want to take note as reports in Spain claim Harry Kane is very unhappy with life at Tottenham.

In a Don Balon piece mainly linking Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen with Real Madrid, it’s also claimed that he, Dele Alli and Kane are all unsettled at their current club.

All three are among the finest in Europe in their positions, and would surely get into most top teams that regularly win the biggest trophies at home and abroad.

Spurs, however, have struggled for silverware for some time, winning their last trophy all the way back in 2008 and struggling to come particularly close even under the expert guidance of Mauricio Pochettino.

It is unsurprising that their big names may be thinking about leaving, and Kane’s apparent discontent will surely be of interest to Man Utd following recent transfer links between them and the player.

Another recent Don Balon report linked the England international with the Red Devils, while it’s also been claimed by Don Balon that he could cost as much as £171million.

Kane would no doubt be a major upgrade on Romelu Lukaku at centre-forward, and could form a deadly partnership with Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford.

While a new striker might not be as urgent a priority as a new defender or winger this summer, it makes sense that an ambitious club like United would want one of the world’s most lethal goal-scorers like Kane on their books.

The 25-year-old has been a world class performer for Tottenham, and recently hit 200 career goals – with his best years surely still ahead of him as well.