It’s no surprise that Zinedine Zidane’s surprise return to Real Madrid has cost the club a pretty penny, here’s how Zidane’s salary compares to some of the world’s top bosses.

According to a report from newspaper El Confidencial, the Frenchman will be earning a fixed salary of £10m – Zidane could also pocket himself some hefty bonuses depending on Madrid’s performances in La Liga and the Champions League.

The thing that will surprise some fans is that Zidane’s base salary is only half of his cross-city rival Diego Simeone, the Atletico Madrid boss takes home a massive yearly salary of £20m.

Zidane’s return to Madrid was announced on Monday evening, the Frenchman has signed a three-year deal until June 30, 2022, according to Real Madrid’s official website.

El Confidencial’s report also revealed the annual salaries of some of the world’s best coaches.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino takes home £8.5m a year, while Liverpool head honcho Jurgen Klopp earns £7m a year and Arsenal manager Unai Emery earns £6m a year.

For the Serie A and Juventus fans out there, ‘Old Lady’ boss Massimiliano Allegri has an annual salary of £6.9m.

Unsurprisingly the leader of the highest-paid charts in the Premier League is none other than Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, the Spaniard earns a whopping £15.3m according to The Telegraph.

Zidane has certainly done well for himself.

Los Blancos’ chances of winning any silverware this season are over, the Spanish giants are out of all their cup competitions and they sit 12 points behind rivals Barcelona in the La Liga table.

Zidane’s short-term objectives will be to build some momentum with the current team that can be carried into next season, his return to Madrid has excited fans and they will be expecting big things from the team next season.