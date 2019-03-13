Chelsea could end up losing two of their biggest names and most important players to Real Madrid this summer as Zinedine Zidane reportedly eyes up N’Golo Kante as well as Eden Hazard.

The Blues have long had to deal with the prospect of potentially losing Hazard to Madrid, with the Telegraph reporting of the Spanish giants’ interest in the player and the west London club’s growing acceptance that he will leave this summer.

The Belgium international is seemingly not Real’s only target, however, with Don Balon now claiming Madrid could also splash the cash on his team-mate Kante.

The report states Los Blancos boss Zidane is a huge fan of the France international, even if club president Florentino Perez has some reservations about paying his £154million asking price.

Still, Zidane would supposedly be happy to pay whatever it takes, says Don Balon, meaning this could end up as a potential £252m double raid on Chelsea.

This would be an absolute nightmare for the west Londoners, who have endured a difficult season that could yet see them drop out of the top four and miss out on Champions League football for a second season in a row.

Were that to happen it would not only be even harder to keep players like Hazard and Kante, but replacing them would also become that much harder, potentially setting the club back years.