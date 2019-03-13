Menu

Video: Jurgen Klopp’s epic celebration of famous European win with travelling Liverpool fans

Jurgen Klopp loves a celebration, and he’s on good form tonight after a famous European win for Liverpool away to Bayern Munich.

The Reds were facing a tough task at the Allianz Arena tonight, having only managed a 0-0 draw with Bayern in their first leg at Anfield.

However, two goals from Sadio Mane and one from Virgil van Dijk secured a superb 3-1 win for Liverpool as they made it through to the quarter-finals.

Klopp and the travelling LFC fans were absolutely loving it as the German tactician showed his appreciation with a classic fist pump.

