Video: Jurgen Klopp’s epic celebration of famous European win with travelling Liverpool fans

Jurgen Klopp loves a celebration, and he’s on good form tonight after a famous European win for Liverpool away to Bayern Munich.
The Reds were facing a tough task at the Allianz Arena tonight, having only managed a 0-0 draw with Bayern in their first leg at Anfield.
Klopp giving it large pic.twitter.com/KbHBI87Gep
— Mark Lovell (@LovellLowdown) March 13, 2019
Klopp goes over to celebrate with the traveling Kop #BAYLIV pic.twitter.com/gtrOKwyGdq
— James Nalton (@JDNalton) March 13, 2019
However, two goals from Sadio Mane and one from Virgil van Dijk secured a superb 3-1 win for Liverpool as they made it through to the quarter-finals.
Klopp and the travelling LFC fans were absolutely loving it as the German tactician showed his appreciation with a classic fist pump.
Into the #UCL quarter-finals:
FC Porto
Ajax
Tottenham
Juventus
Manchester City
Liverpool
Barcelona
Manchester United pic.twitter.com/soCzTwVOcJ
— CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 13, 2019