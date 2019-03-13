Manchester United PROMISE to deliver £89m superstar transfer to Solskjaer

Manchester United are set to go all out to seal the £89million transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, it has emerged.

It was claimed back in January by Sport Witness that the Red Devils were ready to make Koulibaly a priority target for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is now closing in on the permanent manager’s job at Old Trafford.

While a deal could not ultimately be done in the winter, a summer move is back on the cards and Man Utd are said to be determined to get this deal done, according to sources in Italy.

Napoli also accept they will be unable to keep their star player any longer, with Koulibaly keen to make the step up to a bigger club.

This could be absolutely ideal for Solskjaer’s start as permanent manager next season, with United long looking in need of better centre-backs.

Koulibaly is undoubtedly one of the best in the world in his position and should be worth every penny at £89m.

Speaking about the Senegal international’s future, his agent recently said: “Koulibaly at Juventus? He’s very close to Napoli, the club and above all to the city.

“I don’t think he would ever betray them to go to Juventus, but let’s not forget that they are professional players, so if you have the chance to play on important stages, you listen, even if I repeat he is very close to Napoli.”

The Evening Standard have also recently noted that Koulibaly himself would be specifically eager to test himself in the Premier League next.