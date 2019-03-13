Video: Lionel Messi special secures big Barcelona win against Lyon

Lionel Messi basically put the Lyon game to bed for Barcelona with this sublime solo goal at the Nou Camp.

Barca have gone on to score another two after this, but Lyon were never coming back once Messi danced his way through and made it 3-1 in such style.

The Argentine clearly saw what Cristiano Ronaldo did for Juventus against Atletico Madrid last night and upped his game accordingly!

In all seriousness though, we are so lucky to be watching these two, and it’s great news for neutrals that both will be in the quarter-finals of this competition this season.