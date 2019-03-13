Menu

“Klopp out” – Liverpool star surprisingly axed from XI to face Bayern Munich and these fans are livid

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have named their starting XI to take on Bayern Munich in tonight’s big Champions League game at the Allianz Arena.

And at the moment, it’s mostly getting a very negative reaction as many Reds fans are furious to see Jurgen Klopp has decided to drop midfielder Fabinho for this big game.

The Brazilian has been superb for Liverpool this season, and gives the team something the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner can’t.

MORE: Liverpool set €130m asking price for star ready to seriously consider major transfer

However, those two get in ahead of Fabinho for the trip to Bayern, which is delicately poised at 0-0 from the first leg at Anfield.

Many Liverpool supporters clearly feel this is the wrong call from their manager, with one even commenting ‘Klopp out’ in response to the team news.

This does certainly seem a pretty strange decision by the German tactician, but in fairness to him, he’s done very well in this competition in the past.

Will his latest gamble pay off? Perhaps. But for now, this lot are NOT happy…

More Stories Fabinho Jurgen Klopp