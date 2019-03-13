Liverpool set €130m asking price for star ready to seriously consider major transfer

Liverpool will reportedly ask for as much as €130million if Real Madrid try to seal the transfer of Sadio Mane.

The Senegal international has arguably been the most in-form Reds attacker this season as both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have failed to live up to last season’s incredibly high standards.

Don Balon claim Mane is on Real Madrid’s radar, having ‘dazzled’ returning manager Zinedine Zidane with his performances this term.

The Spanish outlet also report that Mane himself would be ready to seriously consider leaving Liverpool if the club fail to win a big trophy this season.

One of the finest attacking players in Europe, it’s unsurprising that the 26-year-old may want to challenge himself somewhere else and ensure he has a better chance to collect major honours.

Few can turn down a big name like Real Madrid if they come along, though Don Balon claim it would cost Los Blancos big if they do want to prise Mane away from Anfield.

Liverpool take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight and it’s clear how important games like this are for the club if they are to avoid losing more star players.

Philippe Coutinho left for Barcelona last season, following big names like Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling in deserting the Merseyside giants in recent years.

It seems Mane could now be another to follow that path, so it’s vital LFC can show they’re the real deal with a big result tonight.