Jurgen Klopp reveals his reaction to Sadio Mane wonder-goal for Liverpool vs Bayern Munich

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed his reaction to that stunning solo wonder-goal by Sadio Mane against Bayern Munich.

The Senegal international opened the scoring for the Reds in some style and later added another to secure a memorable Champions League night for the club.

Speaking afterwards, Klopp was thrilled with that opening strike, saying he wanted to watch it over and over again.

“In a game like this you can never rest. It is absolutely deserved. It is so difficult to play here away at Bayern Munich,” Klopp said after the game, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“It is a big one. I am so proud of the boys. The first goal, I will want to watch it back like 1,000 times!

“Defensively it was so good. We didn’t defend the way we do usually in the away games of the Champions League but today we did.”

Well, now that the game’s over that’s something the German tactician can indeed enjoy on repeat, as most fans will no doubt be doing.

Liverpool will now hope they can take this form back to the Premier League after a recent blip domestically that has seen Manchester City overtake them at the top of the table.

Then again, LFC fans would probably also take another run to the Champions League final after their heartbreaking defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev last season.

With Mane in form like this, they’ve surely got every chance of being strong contenders for the trophy again this term.