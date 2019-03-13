Video: ‘Pure filth’ – Barcelona’s Luis Suarez produces insane skill vs Lyon and Twitter can’t cope

Luis Suarez has produced a moment of sublime skill for Barcelona against Lyon and people on Twitter can’t handle how good it was.

The Uruguay international is a joy to watch when he plays like this, showing he’s so much more than just a great goal-scorer.

Luis Suárez pulling one out from the old Riquelme bag of tricks pic.twitter.com/w2YfyG6uOs — Daniel Edwards ? (@DanEdwardsGoal) March 13, 2019

Suarez is yet to get on the score sheet tonight, with Barcelona 2-0 up thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho.

But this skill from Suarez without even touching the ball is truly mesmerising, and deserves all the love it’s getting on Twitter right now…

Pure filth. Should be banned https://t.co/5rEncrRity — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) March 13, 2019

What Suarez did here is illegal in 48 countries and territories worldwide, jsyk. pic.twitter.com/SZ0lfm6khg — June, slower than Mats Hummels ? (@mimsicality) March 13, 2019

That is filth from Suarez? — samjs (@samsmith0101) March 13, 2019

Suarez ? pure filth.. — • (@Chelsea_Related) March 13, 2019

Suárez’s touch is unreal tonight. That dummy ? https://t.co/iaTU1l6LO8 — Doyle (@Derek_Doyle89) March 13, 2019

Suarez with skill of the day — Jaden (@_jaagbley) March 13, 2019