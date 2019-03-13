Menu

Video: ‘Pure filth’ – Barcelona’s Luis Suarez produces insane skill vs Lyon and Twitter can’t cope

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Luis Suarez has produced a moment of sublime skill for Barcelona against Lyon and people on Twitter can’t handle how good it was.

The Uruguay international is a joy to watch when he plays like this, showing he’s so much more than just a great goal-scorer.

Suarez is yet to get on the score sheet tonight, with Barcelona 2-0 up thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho.

But this skill from Suarez without even touching the ball is truly mesmerising, and deserves all the love it’s getting on Twitter right now…

