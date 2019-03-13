Manchester City are reportedly closing in on a transfer move for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, which means Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen replacing him at the Bernabeu.

This worrying Tottenham transfer update comes from Spanish outlet Don Balon, who claim German midfielder Kroos already has ‘a foot and a half’ in at the Etihad Stadium ahead of the summer.

It seems from this report that Kroos is looking set to make the move to City and that this has set the wheels in motion for Madrid to move for Eriksen, who would cost £68.5million to prise away from Spurs.

The Denmark international has been a top performer for Mauricio Pochettino’s side down the years and will be a big loss, but it’s perhaps unrealistic to think they could have kept such a world class player for much longer.

Eriksen could get into almost any side in Europe on his day and will no doubt want to get his hands on some silverware soon after a lack of success at Tottenham.

While the north London side have no doubt punched above their weight, their last trophy win came in 2008 and a footballer’s career isn’t really long enough to stick it out for too much longer.

Real, meanwhile, have won the last three Champions League finals in a row and four of the last five, so would no doubt look a tempting prospect for a player of Eriksen’s calibre.

The 27-year-old makes sense as a target for returning manager Zinedine Zidane, and Kroos’ move should free up a role for him.

The former Bayern Munich man, meanwhile, also looks an exciting potential addition to the Premier League and a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s side.