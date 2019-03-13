Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly keen on a potential transfer swoop for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero to replace Karim Benzema.

However, according to Don Balon, manager Zinedine Zidane is not so keen on the idea and still places his trust in Benzema, despite his age and relative dip in form over the last couple of seasons.

The report suggests City would ask for around €80million to let Aguero go, and Zidane is unsure if that’s really good value for money considering the Argentine’s age.

Aguero has of course been one of the finest strikers in the world for much of his City career, and Don Balon suggest he’d welcome another spell in La Liga, having also shone at Atletico Madrid earlier in his career.

Still, it seems this move may be unlikely if Zidane gets his way, though expect plenty of speculation like this between now and next season.

City fans, however, will surely hope there’s little chance of them seeing such a legendary figure at the club move on while he’s still at the top of his game.