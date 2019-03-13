Manchester United news: contract talks with key star’s agent ongoing as club line-up £150,000-a-week offer

Man United are still in talks with key star Marcus Rashford over handing the player a new deal at Old Trafford, with the club said to be lining up a £150,000-a-week deal for the forward.

Rashford has been fantastic for United ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as manager of the club back in December, a factor that looks to have played a part in United’s willingness to offer the player a new deal.

As per the Mirror, Rashford’s £75,000-a-week contract with the Red Devils is set to expire end of the next season, with the club currently in talks with the player’s agent over a new deal for the England international.

The report also states that United are lining up an offer of £150,000-a-week for the 21-year-old, something that is definitely deserved when you take the player’s current form into consideration.

Since Solskjaer took over at United, Rashford has managed to bag a total of seven goals and four assists in all competitions, as it looks like the Norwegian has revitalised his – and some of his United teammates’ – careers.

Given the potential Rashford has in his locker, it seems wise for United to tie the player down to a new deal at Old Trafford, one that fans will hope makes it very hard for the player to leave the club in the future..