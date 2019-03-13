Menu

Manchester United news: contract talks with key star’s agent ongoing as club line-up £150,000-a-week offer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United are still in talks with key star Marcus Rashford over handing the player a new deal at Old Trafford, with the club said to be lining up a £150,000-a-week deal for the forward.

Rashford has been fantastic for United ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as manager of the club back in December, a factor that looks to have played a part in United’s willingness to offer the player a new deal.

As per the Mirror, Rashford’s £75,000-a-week contract with the Red Devils is set to expire end of the next season, with the club currently in talks with the player’s agent over a new deal for the England international.

The report also states that United are lining up an offer of £150,000-a-week for the 21-year-old, something that is definitely deserved when you take the player’s current form into consideration.

Since Solskjaer took over at United, Rashford has managed to bag a total of seven goals and four assists in all competitions, as it looks like the Norwegian has revitalised his – and some of his United teammates’ – careers.

marcus rashford celebrates a goal

United are still in talks with Rashford’s agent over a new deal for the forward

Given the potential Rashford has in his locker, it seems wise for United to tie the player down to a new deal at Old Trafford, one that fans will hope makes it very hard for the player to leave the club in the future..

More Stories about Marcus Rashford
More Stories Marcus Rashford