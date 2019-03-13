Columbia star and Monaco talisman Radamel Falcao has expressed his desire to follow the example set by Basketball icon Michael Jordan as he looks to turn to baseball after retiring from football.

Falcao revealed in a recent interview with France Football that he would like to become a professional baseball player once he hangs up his boots, ‘El Tigre’ would like to follow in the footsteps of basketball icon Michael Jordan.

The five-time NBA MVP famously swapped basketball for baseball in 1994, when he joined the Chicago White Sox.

Here’s what Falcao had to say on his ambitions for the future:

“I love baseball. When I was little, in Venezuela, where I grew up, it was the sport I practiced, at a very good level… I often talk about it with my wife. I think when I finish my football career, I’ll start one as a professional baseball player,” Falcao went on to say: “Like Jordan, even if he was a basketball player and did not get to play in the big leagues, at the highest level. I want to be the first to succeed!”

Falcao has enjoyed a great career, netted 273 goals for the clubs he’s played, the 33-year-old is also Columbia’s highest scoring goalscorer ever with 32 goals in 81 appearances.

‘El Tigre’ will be hoping to hit some home runs in the not so distant future, once he calls time on his football career.