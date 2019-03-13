Spanish giants Real Madrid are plotting massive moves for the summer transfer window it seems, the club made contact with the representatives of this star on Monday.

According to highly-respected Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri via Tuttomercato, at around the same time that Real Madrid announced the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager – they contacted the representatives of Inter Milan star striker Mauro Icardi.

The report highlights that Madrid will have to contest with Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli for the Argentine talisman’s signature, it’s understood that Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli have already tabled a contract offer of €9m per season – plus bonuses, to Icardi.

Icardi could have a big decision on his hands come the summer, does he jump at the chance to work with Zidane at Los Blancos or will he wait and see how far Juventus progress in the Champions League before entertaining more negotiations from Madrid.