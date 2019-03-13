Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and club president Florentino Perez have both reportedly decided they’ll meet Chelsea’s demands to seal the transfer of Eden Hazard.

The Belgium international has been linked with the Spanish giants for some time now, and it seems things really could fall into place this summer as he’d be heading into the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid now look happy to cough up the £98million required to persuade Chelsea to let Hazard go at the end of the season.

Los Blancos could really do with a top class signing like this in attack, having struggled since Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus last summer.

Hazard has been a world class performer in the Premier League and seems ideal to help kick-start a new era at the Bernabeu.

The Telegraph have claimed Chelsea are resigned to losing the 28-year-old and want £100m for him, with Don Balon’s price not far off that.

It’s increasingly looking like this really will be the end for Hazard in west London, as he looks to be heading for an exit similar to that of his old Blues team-mate Thibaut Courtois, who joined Real last summer.