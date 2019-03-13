Ronaldo becomes first player in football history to reach UEFA landmark after Champions League heroics for Juventus

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score 125 goals in UEFA club competitions after a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid.

The Portuguese hit a stunning treble to secure a 3-0 win for Juve in Turin on Tuesday night, which ensured that they progressed to the quarterfinals of the Champions League 3-2 on aggregate.

Having won the competition for the last three years on the bounce at Real Madrid, Ronaldo left Spain for Italy last summer in search of a new challenge and he has been widely tipped to win a fourth successive crown with the Old Lady come May.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner broke yet more records with his match-winning display against Atletico, becoming the first man in football history to reach the 125 goal landmark in UEFA club competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo records & stats just tonight! 1?? FIRST ever player to score 125 UEFA club competition goals

2?? Has been involved in 77 UCL knockout goals in 77 games

3?? Scored 25 goals in 33 career appearances vs Atletico

4?? Joint-most UCL hat-tricks, with Lionel Messi (8) ? pic.twitter.com/XxQaFr00MA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2019

Ronaldo has been directly involved in 76 Champions League knockout goals, over the course of 77 appearances, which is a staggering record that shows he is the main man for the big occasion.

Atletico fans will also be sick of the sight of him, given the fact he has now hit 24 goals in 33 career appearances against them, proving to be the ultimate thorn in their side.

At 34-years-old Ronaldo is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down and if he does manage to lead Juventus to the promised land this season, it would surely represent his greatest achievement in the game to date.

The Serie A giants have not won the trophy since 1996 and head coach Massimiliano Allegri is hellbent on ending that barren run later in the year.

With Ronaldo spearheading their bid for glory, there is every chance of that eventuality. His record during the 218-19 campaign across all competitions now reads 23 goals from 35 appearances and he usually saves his best form for the business end of the season.