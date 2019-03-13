Video: Sadio Mane surely sends Liverpool through vs Bayern Munich thanks to outrageous Mohamed Salah assist

Sadio Mane has scored a fine header to make it 3-1 to Liverpool against Bayern Munich tonight and surely send the Reds through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

This could be an historic result for the Merseyside giants, and Mane has been absolutely superb for them again tonight as he continues his outstanding season.

However, this header also owes an awful lot to the world class pass of Mohamed Salah, who chipped in a perfect cross with his left foot when there didn’t look to be much on for him.

What a goal and what a night for Liverpool.