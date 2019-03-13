Menu

Video: Sadio Mane gives Liverpool crucial away goal vs Bayern Munich with quality strike

Liverpool FC
Liverpool have gone 1-0 up away to Bayern Munich tonight thanks to Saido Mane’s quality goal at the Allianz Arena.

Watch the Mane goal video below as the Senegal international continues his world class form for the Reds this season to score surely the most important he’s contributed this season.

Mane chased down a long ball and took it down brilliantly before calmly firing it over Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

It might not have been the best defending by the Bavarian giants, but Mane certainly punished them in some style to leave the home side now needing two to go through this evening.

