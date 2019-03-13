Liverpool have gone 1-0 up away to Bayern Munich tonight thanks to Saido Mane’s quality goal at the Allianz Arena.

Watch the Mane goal video below as the Senegal international continues his world class form for the Reds this season to score surely the most important he’s contributed this season.

A moment of class from Sadio Mané!!! A crucial away goal for Liverpool as they lead in Germany ? pic.twitter.com/wychXP7UsX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 13, 2019

Mane chased down a long ball and took it down brilliantly before calmly firing it over Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

It might not have been the best defending by the Bavarian giants, but Mane certainly punished them in some style to leave the home side now needing two to go through this evening.