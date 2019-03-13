Sadio Mane really is on fire for Liverpool at the moment, with the Reds forward giving his side the lead away to Bayern Munich tonight before embarking on a lovely run forward.

Watch the video below as Mane shows his skill and quality on the ball as he toys with Bayern defenders all over the place.

Mane’s lovin’ it! Superb skills after scoring the first. BAY 0-1 LIV Pictures from BT Sport pic.twitter.com/W3CUJJuoCO — fanatix (@therealfanatix) March 13, 2019

Unfortunately, not long after this Bayern managed to make it 1-1 at the Allianz Arena, though Mane’s away goal means Liverpool would still go through to the quarter-finals as it stands.

Luckily, it looks like Mane is really in the mood tonight so let’s hope for more moments of quality like this from the Senegal international.